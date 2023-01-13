Fuel Prices on January 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on January 13 but were on track for gains of more than 6 percent for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States.

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $83.86 a barrel by 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $78.27.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils Euniq 7 MPV powered by new hydrogen fuel-cell tech

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12.

Speaking on the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Gadkari said, "Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen," adding that the government is glad that automobile industry is "thinking seriously about alternative fuel." Read more here. Also Read | OMCs took big hits, discussions on for further compensation to parry FY23 losses: Minister Hardeep Puri Also, the Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the government slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise. After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre. Read more here. With agency inputs

