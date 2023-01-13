 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on January 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on January 13 but were on track for gains of more than 6 percent for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States.

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $83.86 a barrel by 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $78.27.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12.