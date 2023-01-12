 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on January 12: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 12, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices rose 3 percent to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in US crude stocks.

Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1 percent, to $82.56 a barrel by 1:14 pm EST. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.33, or 3.1 percent, to $77.45.

