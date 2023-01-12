Fuel Prices on January 12: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 12, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices rose 3 percent to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in US crude stocks.

Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1 percent, to $82.56 a barrel by 1:14 pm EST. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.33, or 3.1 percent, to $77.45.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 10, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 10, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 10, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Also Read | Ashok Leyland rolls out its range of CVs based on alternative fuel technologies

In other news, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) expect Rs 50,000 crore cash compensation from the government for the financial year 2023-24, industry sources told CNBC-TV18.

The OMCs seek the compensation on grounds of freeze in retail prices of petrol and diesel in 2022 despite a steep rise in crude prices. There was no response from the government so far. Read details here.

Also Read | Cummins to commercially launch fuel-agnostic platform this year

Also, the Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise.

After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre. Read more here.

With agency inputs