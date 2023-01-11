 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on January 11: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 11, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows.

Global consumption of liquid fuels is forecast to reach 102.2 million barrels per day in 2024, driven primarily by growth in countries like India and China, reflecting trends in economic activity, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.