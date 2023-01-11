Fuel Prices on January 11: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 11, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows.

Global consumption of liquid fuels is forecast to reach 102.2 million barrels per day in 2024, driven primarily by growth in countries like India and China, reflecting trends in economic activity, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Brent futures rose 45 cents or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $80.10 a barrel, while US crude ended 49 cents, or 0.6 per cent higher at $75.12 per barrel.

In other news, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on January 10 that India will contribute to 25 percent of the global demand for energy by 2040.

India was able to navigate the “most formidable energy crisis” on account of its four-pronged energy security strategy, including diversification of energy supplies, increasing India's exploration & production footprint, meeting energy transition through gas-based economy and green hydrogen and electric vehicles, the minister said. Read details here.

Also, the Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise.

After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre. Read more here.

