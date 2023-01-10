 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on January 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 08, 2023

Sunday, 08th January, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 08, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Sunday, 08th January, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 08, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
Oil prices rose over 1 per cent on Monday after China's reopened borders boosted the outlook for fuel demand and overshadowed global recession concerns.

The rally was part of a wider boost for risk sentiment supported by both the reopening of the world's biggest crude importer and hopes for less-aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates, with equities rising and the dollar weakening.