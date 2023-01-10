English
    Fuel Prices on January 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil prices rose over 1 per cent on Monday after China's reopened borders boosted the outlook for fuel demand and overshadowed global recession concerns.

    The rally was part of a wider boost for risk sentiment supported by both the reopening of the world's biggest crude importer and hopes for less-aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates, with equities rising and the dollar weakening.

    Brent crude was up $1.08, or 1.4 percent, at $79.65 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $74.63.

    Also, the Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise.

    After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre. Read more here.

    With agency inputs
