Fuel Prices on February 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on February 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both the fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

