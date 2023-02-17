Fuel Prices on February 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on February 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both the fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Also Read | Wall Street ends down sharply as data fuels rate-hike worries

Petrol & Diesel Rates Feb 15, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Feb 15, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Feb 15, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

In other news, the government could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel in response to the central bank's recommendations to help rein in climbing retail inflation, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. However, a decision will only be taken after the release of February inflation data, one of the sources said. Read more here.

Moneycontrol News