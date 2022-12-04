Fuel Prices on December 4: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 4, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

India will continue buying Russian oil and even look for term contracts as sanctions allow purchases provided that the western services are not used, oil ministry sources told Reuters.

The comment came after the European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which comes into effect on December 5.

Indian refiners would continue to lift Russian oil beyond January 19, the report added. In recent weeks, Russia has emerged as India biggest oil supplier, accounting for 22 percent of the country's total crude imports, ahead of Iraq's 20.5 percent and Saudi Arabia's 16 percent. Globally, Brent crude futures settled at $1.31, a 1.5 percent drop, at $85.57 per barrel on December 2. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.5 percent, to $79.98 a barrel. Both contracts dipped but notched their first weekly gains at around 2.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after three consecutive weeks of drops. (With inputs from Reuters)

