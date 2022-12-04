 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on December 4: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Fuel prices remain unchanged. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel for Rs 94.27

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 4, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

India will continue buying Russian oil and even look for term contracts as sanctions allow purchases provided that the western services are not used, oil ministry sources told Reuters.

The comment came after the European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which comes into effect on December 5.