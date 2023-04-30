Fuel prices on April 30: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major metros

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In other news the oil ministry expects crude oil prices to remain volatile going ahead on account of China's reopening and weak economic activity in the West, a senior petroleum ministry official said on April 29.

Demand recovery in China remains to be a positive factor for crude oil prices, whereas weak economic activity in the US and Europe may drag prices down, the official added. Crude oil prices were expected to rise to record-high after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced a surprise supply cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 2.

Additionally, a senior petroleum ministry official also disclosed that Indian oil companies are yet to receive dividends worth $300 million to $400 million from Russia since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, the list includes ONGC, Oil India, BPCL and Indian Oil as they hold stakes in various Russia based oil and natural gas projects.

