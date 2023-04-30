 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Fuel prices on April 30: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major metros

Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

The oil ministry expects crude oil prices to remain volatile going ahead on account of China's reopening and weak economic activity in the West,

In other news the oil ministry expects crude oil prices to remain volatile going ahead on account of China's reopening and weak economic activity in the West, a senior petroleum ministry official said on April 29.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Also Read: OIL, Assam Gas Company to form JV for piped natural gas distribution

In other news the oil ministry expects crude oil prices to remain volatile going ahead on account of China's reopening and weak economic activity in the West, a senior petroleum ministry official said on April 29.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 28, 2023

Friday, 28th April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 28, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 28th April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 28, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show