 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Fuel prices on April 23: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 23. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 23. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

V Srikanth, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Industries Ltd said that the recent oil production cut announced by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, might impact demand if prices remain high.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 21, 2023

Friday, 21st April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 21st April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show