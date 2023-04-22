 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Fuel Prices on April 22 : Petrol, diesel rates unchanged in metros; other cities see fluctuations

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

Petrol is costliest in Andhra Pradesh at Rs 110.48 a litre and cheapest in Uttarakhand at Rs 95.28.

While Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw a rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh saw a drop.

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 22 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as rates continued their 10-month streak of price stability. However, other parts of the country saw fluctuation in prices.

According to government oil companies, petrol has become more expensive paise at Rs 96.79 a litre in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district.

Also Read: Oil falls 2% on recession fears, swelling US fuel stocks

According to fuel price data, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol at Rs 110.48, while Uttarakhand had the lowest at Rs 95.28.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 21, 2023

Friday, 21st April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 21st April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show