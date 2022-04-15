Fuel Prices on April 15: Check out petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

India is 80% dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement in crude prices. (Representative Image)

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the ninth day in a row on April 15. Since the ending of a four-and-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83.

Amid outcry over high fuel prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 14 said the government has been appealing to states which have not reduced value added tax on petrol and diesel to cut the VAT.

A report on April 12 stated that the current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international oil prices at $95 per barrel. With Brent crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel in the week, domestic fuel prices could freeze again for some time.

A few days ago, reacting to high oil prices and the resulting demand disruption, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said if global crude oil prices remain above the $110 per barrel mark for more than a quarter, then the government, oil marketing companies and consumers will have to "share the burden".

India is 80% dependent on imports for its oil needs. Here is how petrol and diesel prices are calculated in India. Also, know how much of it is tax.

137-day freeze on fuel prices ended on March 22

From November 3, 2021 until March 22, 2022, there had been a freeze on fuel prices after the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel, and many states also lowering state tax.

During this period, there was also a spike in international crude oil prices. This triggered speculation that the freeze was due to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. It was widely anticipated that fuel prices at the pump would increase after the poll results were out on March 10.

The oil marketing companies started to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel from March 22. In March, petrol and diesel prices were hiked Rs 6.40 per litre each. And, in April so far, they have been raised by Rs 3.60 per litre each. So, there is a net increase of Rs 10 per litre each.

In the international market on April 14, crude oil prices were at $107.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were at $103.15 a barrel.





