Fuel prices on April 12: Check out petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirement. (Representative Image)

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for the sixth day in a row, on April 12. This is the eighth time in the last three weeks that fuel prices remain unchanged.

Since March 22, Petrol and diesel prices increased by Rs 10 per litre each over 14 revisions.

According to a price notification of fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

On a daily basis, OMCs adjust the price of petrol and diesel depending on the average price of benchmark fuel in the worldwide market over the previous 15 days and foreign exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any changes in petrol and diesel prices take effect. Here is how petrol and diesel prices are calculated in India. Also, know how much of it is tax.

Hike in prices after four-and-a-half-months long hiatus

From November 3, 2021 until March 22, there had been a freeze on fuel prices despite the spike in international crude oil prices due to the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowering state tax.

Brent crude futures from $80 a barrel in November 2021 surged to highs of around $139 a barrel in early March.

As OMCs left retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged during this period, it triggered speculations that prices were frozen due to the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Though measures both by the centre and the state provided relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices, it was widely anticipated that fuel prices at the pump would increase after the results were out on March 10.

And then, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) started to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel since March 22.

High international crude prices likely to keep domestic retail fuel prices also high

Supply crunch after sanctions on Russia, dwindling oil stockpiles, and worries about a surge of COVID-19 in China hitting demand, drove the oil rally over the last six weeks.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices high for some more time. This is likely to have further impact on India as it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

Brent crude which traded as high as $139 per barrel on March 7 and as low as $98 per barrel on March 15, settled at $98.48 a barrel on April 11.

On March 24, Moody's Investors Service estimated that India's fuel retailers IOCL, BPCL and HPCL have together lost around $2.25 billion or Rs 19,000 crore in revenue in the November 2021 to March 2022 period after they kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

JP Morgan in its report said for OMCs to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase by Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent.





