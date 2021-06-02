MARKET NEWS

Fuel prices: Cost of petrol, diesel remains unchanged; check today's pricing here

The price of petrol remained above the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai and stood at Rs 94.49 per litre in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Fuel prices remained unchanged across major metropolitan cities of India on June 2, days after breaching the Rs 100-mark in cities such as Mumbai.

The price of petrol remained above the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai and stood at Rs 94.49 per litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value-added tax (VAT) and factors such as freight charges. Rajasthan reportedly levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, petrol was priced at Rs 105.52 per litre and diesel at Rs 98.32 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.

Check fuel prices in some of India’s major cities:

Mumbai - Petrol: Rs 100.72; Diesel: Rs 92.69

Delhi - Petrol: Rs 94.49; Diesel: Rs 85.38

Chennai - Petrol: Rs 95.99; Diesel: Rs 90.12

Kolkata - Petrol: Rs 94.50; Diesel: Rs 88.23

Bengaluru - Petrol: Rs 97.64; Diesel: Rs 90.51

Hyderabad - Petrol: Rs 98.20; Diesel: Rs 93.08

Ahmedabad - Petrol: Rs 91.48; Diesel: Rs 91.93

Jaipur - Petrol: Rs 101.02; Diesel: Rs 94.19

Guwahati – Petrol: Rs 90.20; Diesel: Rs 85.23

Srinagar – Petrol: Rs 97.67; Diesel: Rs 89.03

(Prices per litre as of 7.30 am on June 2, 2021)
first published: Jun 2, 2021 07:59 am

