Fuel prices continue to rise: Petrol at Rs 91.20/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.85 in Delhi

Petrol price in Mumbai touched Rs 91.20 per litre with an increase of 12 paise per litre on October 2. Diesel price in the financial capital was at Rs 79.89 per litre with an increase of 17 paise.

In Delhi, petrol price touched Rs 83.85 per litre after an increase of Rs 12 paise. The diesel price in the capital rose 16 paise to Rs 75.25.

City Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change (Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in paise/litre (Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in paise/litre Bangalore 84.46 06 75.58 10 Bhopal 89.46 (14) 79.12 00 Hyderabad 88.90 13 81.75 17 Lucknow 83.17 04 75.40 18 Patna 90.19 22 81.11 24 Port Blair 72.09 94 70.34 13

The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai hit Rs 87.18 and Rs 79.57 per litre, respectively, with an increase of 13 paise and 17 paise, respectively.

Fuel prices have been rising since mid-August, touching fresh highs almost on a daily basis. Despite consumer protests, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out reducing taxes on these items. Blaming global factors, he said a tax cut, if approved, won't have any lasting impact due to volatile crude prices.

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.