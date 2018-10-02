App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fuel prices continue to rise: Petrol at Rs 91.20/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.85 in Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai hit Rs 87.18 and Rs 79.57 per litre respectively after a rise of 13 paise and 17 paise respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petrol price in Mumbai touched Rs 91.20 per litre with an increase of 12 paise per litre on October 2. Diesel price in the financial capital was at Rs 79.89 per litre with an increase of 17 paise.

In Delhi, petrol price touched Rs 83.85 per litre after an increase of Rs 12 paise. The diesel price in the capital rose 16 paise to Rs 75.25.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai hit Rs 87.18 and Rs 79.57 per litre, respectively, with an increase of 13 paise and 17 paise, respectively.
City Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change
(Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in paise/litre (Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in paise/litre
Bangalore 84.46 06 75.58 10
Bhopal 89.46 (14) 79.12 00
Hyderabad 88.90 13 81.75 17
Lucknow 83.17 04 75.40 18
Patna 90.19 22 81.11 24
Port Blair 72.09 94 70.34 13

Fuel prices have been rising since mid-August, touching fresh highs almost on a daily basis. Despite consumer protests, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out reducing taxes on these items. Blaming global factors, he said a tax cut, if approved, won't have any lasting impact due to volatile crude prices.

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

related news

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 08:16 am

tags #diesel #Economy #fuel prices #India #petrol

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.