Fuel prices continue to rise: Petrol at Rs 91.20/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.85 in Delhi

Petrol price in Mumbai touched Rs 91.20 per litre with an increase of 12 paise per litre on October 2. Diesel price in the financial capital was at Rs 79.89 per litre with an increase of 17 paise.
In Delhi, petrol price touched Rs 83.85 per litre after an increase of Rs 12 paise. The diesel price in the capital rose 16 paise to Rs 75.25.The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai hit Rs 87.18 and Rs 79.57 per litre, respectively, with an increase of 13 paise and 17 paise, respectively.
|City
|Petrol price
|Price change
|Diesel price
|Price change
|(Rs/litre)
|Rise/(fall) in paise/litre
|(Rs/litre)
|Rise/(fall) in paise/litre
|Bangalore
|84.46
|06
|75.58
|10
|Bhopal
|89.46
|(14)
|79.12
|00
|Hyderabad
|88.90
|13
|81.75
|17
|Lucknow
|83.17
|04
|75.40
|18
|Patna
|90.19
|22
|81.11
|24
|Port Blair
|72.09
|94
|70.34
|13
Fuel prices have been rising since mid-August, touching fresh highs almost on a daily basis. Despite consumer protests, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out reducing taxes on these items. Blaming global factors, he said a tax cut, if approved, won't have any lasting impact due to volatile crude prices.
