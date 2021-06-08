MARKET NEWS

Fuel price: No change in petrol, diesel rates after hike for two consecutive days

The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 101-a-litre mark at Rs 101.47 per litre and diesel costing Rs 93.64 a litre, as per Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited website.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

No hike on petrol and diesel prices on June 8 after the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel for two consecutive days. On June 8, the price of petrol in Delhi remained stable at Rs 95.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.22 per litre.

In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 96.77, Rs 95.34, respectively, higher than the price on June 6.

In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 96.77, Rs 95.34, respectively, higher than the price on June 6.

Diesel prices remain stable across the two cities. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price remained at Rs 90.97 and Rs 89.12, respectively.

In Hyderabad, people have to shell out Rs 99.12 for petrol and Rs 94.05 for a litre of diesel.

Mumbai is not the only city to have the unique distinction of petrol breaching the Rs 100 per litre mark.

Thane reached the mark few days back while few other cities in Rajasthan (including Jaipur), Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra with the highest VAT levels on auto fuels in the country, have already been selling normal petrol for over Rs 100 a litre for the past several days.

Premium petrol price already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several parts of the country through the increase in the retail rates in the month of January and February.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
TAGS: #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #petrol
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:52 am

