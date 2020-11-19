FTAs with US, EU to be more beneficial to India than RCEP

India would focus on inking free trade agreements with nations having large markets such as the US and the European Union members, where the country would have a chance at competitive trade.

"ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries will not be competitive for India. One of our main objections to RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) negotiations was how certain rules can easily be circumvented to give Chinese products and services an unfair advantage," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

China and 14 other Asia-Pacific nations signed the RCEP on November 15. Stating that the China-backed trade agreement failed to address India's concerns, the latter opted out of it in November last year. India had mentioned that RCEP trade agreements were a threat to the circumvention of rules of origin due to tariff differentials. India had sought for fair agreement on the trade deficit and opening of services' norms.

There were also concerns that the deal would have brought down the import duties on goods by up to 90 percent, which might have led to markets being flooded by imports and a larger trade deficit.

"Other ASEAN countries have requested India to come to the negotiation table. But India is principally opposed to the threat of circumvention of rules of origin due to tariff differential in RCEP agreement," the official said. There are concerns that it would allow China to flood Indian markets with its cheap goods through other RCEP members.

The RCEP now comprises the 10 ASEAN nations, as well as Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

India had also wanted the base rate of customs duty to be changed from 2014 to 2019 to reflect the latest realities and safeguard domestic manufacturing of electronics and mobile phones. India had also raised the issue of unavailability of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) obligations. Through this, the Indian government would have been forced to give similar benefits to RCEP nations and it didn't want to hand out such benefits to countries it has border disputes with.