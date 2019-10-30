FTAs: Don't create a fear psychosis, urges Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

An environment of fear has been created regarding free-trade agreements (FTAs) and that has to be overcome if India wants to steer clear of global isolation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on October 30.

"Every government has to protect areas where they have strong, large domestic markets. If we look at things only from an individual perspective, we will be doing a lot of harm for India. But don't create a fear psychosis, which is unwarranted and unfair to people of India," Goyal said at the launch of the report of the High Level Advisory Group (HLAG) on Trade, organised by CII.

Goyal said that the present government will weigh all aspects carefully, unlike the way FTAs were signed in the past.

In the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact being negotiated between India, ASEAN nations, China and four other countries, India has been raising concerns on issues like opening its markets for China. But most other countries want a conclusion of the discussions to be announced at the RCEP Leaders' Summit next week.

The Commerce Ministry had set up a panel headed by economist Surjit Bhalla to make recommendations for boosting India's share and importance in global merchandise and services trade.

The panel has recommended that every FTA must be formulated to achieve national objectives and not driven by narrow considerations or political expediency.

"While negotiating market access for goods in FTAs, India should focus on both tariffs and non-tariff barriers in the partner countries. In services, India should go beyond Mode 4 (movement of persons), and also focus on Mode 3 (commercial presence), as Indian investors have an interest in investing in the FTA partner country," the report said.

There is a need to establish an institutional mechanism for seeking inputs from stakeholders prior to finalising an FTA, as well as informing the industry well in time about any steps that they would like to take during the period of transition with the aim of minimising their adjustment costs, the report added.

The panel also recommended increasing authorised capital of the Exim Bank by a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore, strengthening exports of labour-intensive sectors and ICT products. It also suggested putting in place a national trade facilitation action plan and simplifying regulatory and tax framework for foreign investment funds and individual investors.