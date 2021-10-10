MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

FTA talks with UAE, Australia going full steam ahead: Piyush Goyal

Last month, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formally launched negotiations on the pact, officially dubbed as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Negotiations for the proposed free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UAE and Australia are "going full steam ahead" and officials of both the sides are working on the deadlines to conclude the talks, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Last month, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formally launched negotiations on the pact, officially dubbed as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Both the sides have expressed a desire to reach a mutually beneficial economic deal and aims to conclude negotiations by December 2021 and sign a formal agreement in March 2022.

India and Australia have also agreed to conclude the long-pending free trade agreement by the end of 2022 and an early harvest trade deal by as early as December.

"We have launched FTA negotiations with the UAE on September 22, and with Australia on September 30. Both are going full stream ahead," Goyal said at the India Today Conclave here.

Close

Related stories

He also said that India is negotiating a similar agreement with the UK and he would be meeting his British counterpart the day after tomorrow to discuss the pact.

"Now we have to prepare for the Indian industry as we go ahead with negotiations on FTAs with various countries," the minister said.

When asked about timelines to conclude and sign these pacts, he said the UAE will happen in next 3-4 months and with Australia, there will be an early harvest or an interim agreement with the contours of the larger agreement.

"Both the teams are working for that deadline...So the mood is to really fast track it," he added.

When asked about concerns over rules for the e-commerce sector and its predictability, he said this is one government that has not done a single retrospective amendment in 7.5 years in office.

"There is absolutely no retraction on any policy whatsoever, when it comes to e-commerce rules which are for consumer protection, under consideration and deliberation or the FDI policy. We are reiterating what has been said many times that there has to be a fair play," he said.

When asked about Tata Sons winning Air India privatisation bid, he said: "To my mind, The Maharaja is in safe hands and it is time for India to regain its glory in international aviation circle".

Tata Sons will retake Air India - the airline it founded nearly 90 years back - as the government has accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 percent of the debt-laden state-run carrier.
PTI
Tags: #Australia #Economy #FTA #India #Piyush Goyal #UAE
first published: Oct 10, 2021 07:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.