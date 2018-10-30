FSDC meet: Government raises concerns over liquidity crunch, RBI ensures it will "step-in when required"

The 19th Financial Stability and Development Council's (FSDC) meeting on October 30 was clouded by questions related to liquidity crunch in the financial sector, sources told Moneycontrol.

Attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Department of Financial Services secretary, Rajiv Kumar, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg, RBI Governor, Urijit Patel, RBI Deputy Governors, officials from Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) among others, the one-and-a-half hour meeting saw concerns being raised by the government over liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector.

"The meeting saw financial sector regulators taking stock of the liquidity situation in the market, especially the NBFC sector," sources said.

They said that the government cautioned the RBI against "spillovers emanating from a crunch in the NBFC" having ripple effects on the entire market.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of money market seeing exit from investors over fears of liquidity crunch due to an NBFC defaulting on its debt obligation.

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has defaulted on its debt repayment since September and sits on a loan pile up of Rs 91,000 crore.

Sources said that RBI was of the view that liquidity situation was under control and that "it will step-in" if the situation worsens.

"It (RBI), however, said that the situation is under control for now and doesn't need the regulator's intervention," sources said.

According to people in the know, the banking regulator has asked the finance ministry "to share the data with the RBI" based on which the government feels there is a liquidity crisis.

"Liquidity was fine till September... Then what makes them (Government) say that it has worsened in a month... Thus, the RBI has asked for latest data from the government to support their concern," sources said adding that the banking regulator feels only a few areas face trouble.

"Some, not all, NBFCs are under stress," they said.

Apart from liquidity in NBFCs (segmental liquidity position and in mutual fund space), the FSDC discussed on various economic issues ranging from oil prices, rupee, inflation to improving cyber security in the financial sector including "progress made towards setting up of a Computer Emergency Response Team in the Financial Sector (CERT-Fin) under a Statutory Framework".

"The Council also deliberated on the issues and challenges of Crypto Assets/Currency and was briefed about the deliberations in the high-level committee chaired by the economic affairs secretary to devise an appropriate legal framework to ban use of private crypto currencies in India and encouraging the use of Distributed Ledger Technology," said a statement released by Ministry of Finance.

Sources said that the RBI was satisfied with the inflation level in the country and has declined any plan to "tighten policy" further.

Consumer price index (CPI)or retail inflation touched 3.77 percent for the month of September against 3.69 percent for August. It, however, is within the band set by RBI of four percent (+/- two percent).

Government also asked the RBI about its views on the recent Indo-Japan currency swap agreement to which the apex bank "gave a thumbs up", sources added.

On October 29, India and Japan entered into an agreement to increase the forex flow between the two countries to 75 billion $ from 50 billion $.

Apart from this, sources said that while non-performing assets and performance of banks were on the agenda, it wasn't discussed "due to lack of time".

There has been a stand-off between the government and the RBI due to opposite stands on the NPA issue. While the government wants lenient norms to invoke prompt corrective action (PCA) restriction, the apex bank feels that such a restriction is required as PCA banks are "beginning to see a turnaround".

"Any reversal at this point could affect the entire process," the RBI is said to believe.

Lately, the RBI and the government has been on a stand-off ever since the RBI voiced its concerns over the bank's autonomy and the government's "constant nibbling". Other points of contention have been opposite view point on PCA and NPA norms and government accusing the banking regulator for the NPA pile up.