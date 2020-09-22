From tea offer to Opposition boycott, what all happened during Rajya Sabha session today

Eight suspended Rajya Sabha members called off their sit-in on the lawns of Parliament after the Opposition staged a walk-out over three demands, including the withdrawal of suspension orders.

In the morning, the MPs, who had carried out the protest overnight, refused to accept the tea offered by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

The gesture by Harivansh, however, invited praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded the “humility and big heart” showed by Harivansh even after being threatened and insulted by the same group of MPs.

In the meantime, the House passed five key bills though the Opposition leaders were not present.

Here is what all happened today:

1) The group of eight MPs of Opposition parties ended their sit-in on the Parliament lawns after the Opposition decided to boycott the ongoing Rajya Sabha session. The MPs were suspended over their unruly behaviour and misconduct with the Deputy Chairman Harivansh during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House.

2) The Opposition has decided to boycott the remaining session of Rajya Sabha till their three demands, including revoking the suspension of the Opposition MPs, are met. Led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition staged a walk-out from the House. “Apart from revoking the suspension of MPs, we want the government to fix the MSP under the formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. The government must bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP. Government agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP,” Azad said. AAP, TMC, left parties, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena and RJD staged the walk-out, apart from the Congress

3) Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to the Opposition leaders to reconsider the boycott and be part of discussions in the House. "I appeal to all members to rethink their decision to boycott and participate in the discussion," he said in the House.

4) Former PM HD Deve Gowda urged the government to come to an understanding with the Opposition for the House to function. “The government should come to an understanding. Both the Opposition and the government should sit together to help run the House. Democracy should work with cooperation,” the Rajya Sabha member said in the House.

5) The government said it was ready to discuss with the Opposition if the suspended MPs expressed regret. “Is it not painful what happened in the Upper House? Is it a way to behave? If they express their regret, the government is not bent upon to run the business without them. We are ready to hold a discussion as we are on a strong footing,” said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

6) Earlier in the morning, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, at the centre of the row, reached out to the protesting group of MPs and offered tea and snacks. The MPs snubbed the offer and said the visit was a “show for the media” as media persons also came along with him.

“In my conduct in public life, I have adapted the culture imbibed by the JP movement and these great leaders. The scenes inside the House that I witnessed on September 20 have caused unimaginable damage to the House and the chair,” Harivansh said in a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman. Later he said he was going on a one-day fast against the misconduct against him by the suspended MPs on September 21.

7) The gesture earned Harivansh praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned that his “humility and big heart” by offering the tea even after being threatened and insulted by the same eight MPs was what lies at the “heart of democracy”. “For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman-like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud,” the PM said.

8) In the absence of Opposition, Rajya Sabha passed seven legislations, including the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Indian Institute of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 within a few hours. MPs from BJP, JDU, BJD, YSRCP, TDP and AIADMK were present during the discussions. The House also passed the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 and the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 during the session on September 22 that ran for an extended hour.