From Lockdown to Unlock 1: Govt states intention of reopening the Indian economy clearly in latest order

With a visible shift in nomenclature in its latest order detailing the next phase of lockdown post June 1, the government has made it clear that it wants to unlock the shackles of economy rather than keep it restrained under restrictions it imposed across the country in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

The order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30 said "Guidelines for Phased Re-opening (Unlock 1), indicating the government's intentions that it was time to live with the altered realities of the new normal and reopen the economy.

Another fact that attracts attention is a numeral in Unlock 1. But does this mean that there are further versions of Unlock on way?

Lifting the lockdown and reopening the economy has been a consistent request from India's leading industrialists in view of the stress it has caused to businesses and workers alike.

The government's latest order emphasises on 'Unrestricted movement of persons and goods'.

It says that there shall be no restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and pods. Further, it says that no separate permission approval e-permit will be required for such movements.

State/UTs can, however, restrict the movement of persons based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation.

More importantly, it says that no state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods cargo for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

This means that export and trade with other countries may see relaxations in the coming days.

The Indian economy is reeling under the stress of COVID-19 led slowdown, highlighted recently by the GDP numbers, that put India's growth in Q4 at a paltry 3.1 percent.

While one can't expect to see 'animal spirits' any sooner but a restart of the economic engine, with proper COVID-19 precautions, is surely some good news.



