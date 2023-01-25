 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Freeze import duties for next five years; cut customs levy slabs to 5: GTRI to Government

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also suggested retaining import duty on components; removal of inverted duty issues; and reduction of customs duty slabs to 5 from 25 at present to avoid confusion and minimise litigation.

The government should not make any changes in the customs duties for at least five years with a view to promoting domestic manufacturing, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday in its pre-Budget recommendations.

These suggestions will prepare India adequately to meet the challenging global economic environment, it said.

The think tank noted that countries worldwide have turned inwards to brace for the tough global conditions and against this background India should announce a five-year duty freeze.