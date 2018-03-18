App
Mar 18, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI
Mar 18, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs turn positive on Indian equities; pump in Rs 6,400 crore in March

Net inflow by foreign portfolio investors from equities stood at Rs 6,380 crore during March 1-16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After pulling out massive funds from Indian equities last month, overseas investors have pumped in nearly Rs 6,400 crore in the segment in March so far on expectations of rebound in corporate earnings and easing of global oil prices.

However, they pulled out over Rs 10,600 crore from the debt markets during the month, depositories data showed.

Net inflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities stood at Rs 6,380 crore during March 1-16.

This follows an outflow of over Rs 11,000 crore from the equities and more than Rs 250 crore from the debt markets last month.

The positive sentiments in equity could be attributed to a likely strong rebound in corporate earnings over the next 2 quarters and easing of global oil prices providing a relief on the macro front, Ajay Bodke CEO and Chief Portfolio Manager PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher said.

"Equity had massive outflows in Feb (due to global macro concerns and high Indian valuations) which might have come back in March due to reasonable valuations/oil nations SWF (sovereign wealth fund) pumping money in India," Harsh Jain COO at Groww said.

tags #Economy #foreign portfolio investors #FPI #India

