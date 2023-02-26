 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs sell-off spree continues; withdraw Rs 2,300 crore from equities in Feb

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said rising rates in the US might lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets including India.

Foreign investors have turned cautious and pulled out Rs 2,313 crore from Indian equities so far this  month ahead of the release of Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

However, the pace of selling has come down compared to January, when Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out Rs 28,852 crore.

This was also the worst outflow in the last seven months, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to that, they made a net investment of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,238 crore in November.