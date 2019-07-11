App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FPIs seek corporate status to avoid higher super-rich surcharge: Report

Two US-based mutual funds and one European hedge fund have reportedly sought advice on the subject.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least 30 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are looking to restructure themselves as corporates, according to a report by The Economic Times.

FPIs want to turn themselves into corporates from trusts and association of persons (AOPs) after the budget raised the surcharge on the super-rich, the report said.

“We have been receiving several queries from FPIs, asking if they should convert into corporations to avoid paying the higher tax surcharge,” a source told the paper.

Close

Two US-based mutual funds and one European hedge fund have sought advice on the subject, the report said.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“Unless the government explicitly clarifies that such a transition will be exempt from GAAR provisions, foreign funds should not venture into such changes,” the source told the paper.

Lawyers and tax consultants have cautioned the FPIs, saying that tax avoidance laws could be invoked. As per General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), penalties or legal action can be invoked if tax implications are cited as the only reason for restructuring.

The government on July 5 raised the surcharged on individuals earning Rs 2-5 crore to 25 percent from 15 percent. The surcharge has been hiked to 37 percent from 15 percent for those earning above Rs 5 crore.

CBDT Chairman PC Mody on July 10 said FPIs would have the option of converting to corporates to avoid the impact of the increased surcharge.

 
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #FPI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.