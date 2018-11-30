FPIs put in Rs 10,925 cr in equity, debt instruments in November: Subhash Chandra Garg

Foreign investors have put in Rs 10,925 crore in equity and debt instruments in November, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Friday.

"Foreign Portfolio Investors have returned to invest in equity and debt quite strongly in November. FPIs investment at (Rs) 4,786 crore in equity and (Rs) 6,139 crore in debt, together at (Rs) 10,925 crore, is the highest during the financial year," Garg tweeted.

He hoped that stronger flow will continue in the coming months.

The recent inflows come after a net outflow of more than Rs 38,900 crore in October, which was the steepest withdrawal in nearly two years.

FPIs pulled out over Rs 21,000 crore from capital markets (both equity and debt) in September. Before that, they had put in Rs 7,500 crore in July and August.