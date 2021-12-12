MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

FPIs net sellers at Rs 8,879 crore in December so far

As per depositories' data, they took out Rs 7,462 crore from equities, Rs 1,272 crore from the debt segment and Rs 145 crore from hybrid instruments during December 1-10.

PTI
December 12, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian markets to the tune of Rs 8,879 crore so far in December. As per depositories' data, they took out Rs 7,462 crore from equities, Rs 1,272 crore from the debt segment and Rs 145 crore from hybrid instruments during December 1-10.

This took the total net outflow to Rs 8,879 crore during the period. In November, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,521 crore in Indian markets.

ALSO READ: FPIs net buyers in November; invest Rs 5,319 crore

There continues to be concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus, which has impacted global growth outlook and could play a spoilsport, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director (manager research) of Morningstar India.

Adding to it, Shrikant Chouhan, head- equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities, said there is expectation of rising inflation and expectation of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said sustained selling has been witnessed in banking in which FPIs have the largest holding. They have been sellers in information technology (IT), too.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"Paradoxically, banking and IT are two segments that have good earnings visibility," he added. The pace of selling is likely to come down if the markets remain resilient, he said.

For the debt segment, Srivastava said the flow has largely been driven by the direction of the US dollar and US treasury yields. "The surge in the US treasury yields this week could have also triggered some outflows form the Indian bond market," he said.

So far in December, flows across emerging markets were mixed, with South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia witnessing inflows to the tune of $2,164 million, $1,538 million and $265 million, respectively, Chouhan noted. On the other hand, Thailand and Philippines witnessed outflow of $161 million and $81 million, respectively.

"FPI flows in future are expected to remain volatile given key events such as upcoming state elections, and expectation of rise in interest rates. Investors will also focus on the upcoming quarterly results," Chouhan said.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #foreign portfolio investors #FPI
first published: Dec 12, 2021 04:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.