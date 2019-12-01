App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 02:13 PM IST

FPIs net buyers for third month; invest Rs 22,872 crore in November

FPIs had invested a net sum of Rs 16,037.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Foreign investors remained net buyers in the Indian capital market for the third straight month in November, putting in Rs 22,872 crore on net basis during the month, according to depositories’ data.

Analysts said expectations of a trade deal between the US and China, and more relief measures as well as disinvestment drive by the government among other factors helped keep foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) stuck on the capital markets.

A net sum of Rs 25,230 crore was flowed into equities by FPIs in November, the data showed.

However, they pulled out Rs 2,358.2 crore from the debt segment, translating into a total net investment of Rs 22,871.8 crore by FPIs in November.

FPIs had invested a net sum of Rs 16,037.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September.

"FPIs have been consistent net buyers in November mainly due to expectations of a trade deal between US-China, relief measures along with disinvestment drive by the government, hopes for a scrappage policy and a few others," Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities said.

Besides, "tax reforms announced in September 2019 will now to be legislated. This takes away ambiguities on implementation of these reforms," Pranay Bhatia, partner and leader tax and regulatory services at BDO India said.

The tax reforms and positive approach will go a long way in reducing the overall taxes for businesses, leading to greater liquidity and economic growth, he added.

Also, "the improving rural consumption numbers along with expectations of better results by companies is aiding this inflow. The midcap space has a lot of attractive valuations at the moment," Harsh Jain said.

However, going forward, "there is some nervousness surrounding the upcoming GDP numbers. Many don't have high hopes from it. A lower than expected GDP in this quarter might upset some FPIs for a short while," Jain added.

First Published on Dec 1, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Economy #FPI

