FPIs hopeful that meeting with FM would yield positive results

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 9 held a consultative meeting with representatives from capital markets and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to discuss various issues related to the markets.

“We discussed the rollback of LTCG (long-term capital gains tax) as most countries don’t have it," said Nandita Parker, General Partner at Karma Capital Management LLC.

Parker also said that stakeholders brought to the notice of the minister the issue of surcharge on FPIs.

“We also discussed ease of investing in India. Fear of prosecution is holding back investors. There's a need for a stable tax regime and there's need for stability for the next five years," Parker said.

Parker also said that quick fixes that lead to the revival of stock market is very important.

Another stakeholder from the FPIs who did not wish to be identified said that there is a need for clarity on ease of doing business.

"Taxation, surcharge and all issues related to markets were discussed. We are hopeful that today's discussion will lead to some result," the executive said.

In her maiden budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed raising surcharge on the super-rich. This surcharge also increased the tax burden on FPIs as most are organised as non-corporate entities such as trusts and associations where taxation is similar as for individuals.

The announcement made way for the bears to take hold of the market as the average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 151.35 lakh crore on budget day, to Rs 138.37 lakh crore on August 5, wiping out Rs 12.98 lakh crore.

Vijay Bhushan, president-Association of National Exchanges Members of India, said that the representatives conveyed to the minister that the procedures for know-your-customer (KYC) could be changed and made easier.

"Need to look into higher cost of transactions. The cost of transactions should be in line with global standards," Bhushan said.