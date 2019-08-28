App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

FPI surcharge rollback has not created differential regime between FPIs, domestic investors: CBDT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 announced the withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on short-term and long-term capital gains earned by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government's rollback of enhanced surcharge on select investors, announced as part of a series of measures to boost the economy last week, has not created a differential regime between FPIs and domestic investors, CBDT said in statement on August 28.

This differential regime existed even prior to the 2019 Budget, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, adding that it was, therefore, not the creation of the Finance (No 2) Act, 2019, or the announcement made by the Finance Ministry last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 announced the withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on short-term and long-term capital gains earned by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic investors.

Close

CBDT said, following the announcement, the perception that the withdrawal of enhanced surcharge has created the differential regime in certain sections of media is completely misplaced.

related news

It stated that even before Budget 2019, income arising from derivatives for the domestic investors including AIF category-III as well as for foreign investors who are not FPIs, has been treated as business income and not as capital gains, and taxed at applicable normal income tax rates.

Hence, the announce by the Finance Minister last week has not created a differential regime between FPIs and domestic investors, it said.

In case of FPIs, Income Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) contains special provisions section 115AD read with section 2(14) of the Act] for taxation of income from derivatives, it explained.

Under this regime, income of FPIs arising from derivatives was treated as capital gains and liable for special rate of tax as per section 115AD of the Act, it said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Economy #FPI #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.