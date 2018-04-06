FPI investment limit hike of 0.5% by RBI is below expectations, but will help lower bond yields

Reserve Bank of India has raised the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in Central government securities by 0.5 percent to 5.5 percent of outstanding stock of securities in 2018-19 and 6 percent of outstanding stock of securities in 2019-20.

Market experts said that an increase is necessary to make up for a reduction in demand from domestic banks.

Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of ICRA said, “The hike is lower than the market had expected but this will increase some more appetite by foreign investors to buy G-secs and hence help lower bond yields, maybe by 4-5 basis points.”

On Friday, the 10-year government securities or government bonds saw yields ending trade at 7.17 percent.

The new limits will be applicable with immediate effect, the central bank said.

In a report dated March 15, research firm Nomura said that a 1 percent increase in the FPI cap, from 5 to 6 percent would increase the limit by Rs 80,000 crore in absolute terms.

In 2017-18, the total FPI investments in G-secs and corporate bonds stood at Rs 144,682 crore, substantially higher from the Rs 48,411 crore of 2016-17.

Srinivasan believes that the FPI inflows could be lower than the previous financial years as firstly, the limits are already full and this hike is nominal. Secondly, global interest rates are rising, so even if the US Fed hikes rates twice, the difference between G-Secs and US rates come down and investors might not want to take currency risks, so the views by foreign investors could change.

In the bimonthly monetary policy statement of October 2017, RBI had proposed that a detailed review of current regulations on debt investment by FPI shall be undertaken to facilitate the process of investment and hedging by FPIs.

A separate notification will be issued announcing coupon reinvestment arrangements referred to in paragraph 3 (G) and other changes affecting operational aspects of FPI investments in debt, in consultation with SEBI, the banking regulator said.