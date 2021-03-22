English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Four states seek Rs 16,467 crore special financial package from centre

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has received requests from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Nagaland for the special financial packages, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Four states including Andhra Pradesh and Goa have sought Rs 16,467 crore as special financial package from the government of India, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has received requests from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Nagaland for the special financial packages, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply.

Andhra Pradesh has sought release of Rs 700 crore under the Special Development Package for backward areas of the state, he said.

''The state government of Goa has sought a diamond jubilee year package amounting to Rs 500 crore for celebration of liberation from Portuguese rule. The state government of Manipur has sought a special economic package amounting to Rs 14,567 crore including various sectors of economy,'' he said.

Nagaland has sought a special assistance package amounting to Rs 700 crore covering various sectors of economy, he added.

Close

Following the scheme guidelines, he said, the union government examines requests of the state governments and transfers resources to States as grants-in-aid subject to availability resources within gross budgetary support.

The release of funds to the state of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 is based on recommendations of the NITI Aayog subject to availability of resources with the union government within gross budgetary support, he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #India #special financial package
first published: Mar 22, 2021 02:43 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.