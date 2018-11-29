App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Four petrochemical regions attract Rs 1.83 lakh cr investments, create 3 lakh jobs: Govt

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Around Rs 1.83 lakh crore has been invested and over 3 lakh people have been employed so far in four petrochemical investment regions being developed in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the government said on Thursday.

In an official statement, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said the department of chemicals & petrochemicals has registered good progress by facilitating increased investments in Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) for boosting industrial development and employment generation.

Under the cluster-based development model, the department has identified four PCPIRs - in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu – that are in advanced stages of implementation.

"Upon completion, these PCPIRs will have an estimated investment of approximately Rs 8 lakh crore and are expected to generate employment for approximately 40 lakh people. So far, around Rs 1,83,000 crore have been invested in these PCPIRs and more than 3 lakh people have been employed," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

On the successful implementation of PCPIR in Gujarat, Mandaviya said ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL) has been established as the anchor unit at Dahej.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Economy #jobs #petrochemical regions

