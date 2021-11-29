MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Four CPSEs pay Rs 5,155 crore dividend to govt

"Government has respectively received about Rs 4,180 crore and Rs 575 crore from ONGC and BPCL as dividend tranches," Pandey tweeted.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The government has received Rs 5,155 crore as dividend tranches from four CPSEs, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 4,180 crore and Rs 575 crore from ONGC and BPCL as dividend tranches," Pandey tweeted.

The government has respectively received about Rs 240 crore and Rs 160 crore from SPMCIL and ECGC as dividend tranches, he said in another tweet.

The dividend from these four CPSEs add up to Rs 5,155 crore. With this, so far this fiscal Rs 25,376.75 crore has been obtained through dividends from various CPSEs, as per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website.
PTI
Tags: #CPSE #dividend #Economy #India
first published: Nov 29, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.