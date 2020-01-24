App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves touch life-time high of $462.16 bn

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose $943 million to touch a life-time high of $462.16 billion in the week ended January 17, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $58 million to $461.21 billion.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $867 million to $428.45 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Close

In the reporting week, gold reserves increased $70 million to $28.56 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $3 million to $1.45 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $3 million to $3.70 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

