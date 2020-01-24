Forex reserves touch life-time high of $462.16 bn

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose $943 million to touch a life-time high of $462.16 billion in the week ended January 17, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $58 million to $461.21 billion.
In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $867 million to $428.45 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
In the reporting week, gold reserves increased $70 million to $28.56 billion.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $3 million to $1.45 billion.The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $3 million to $3.70 billion, the data showed.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.