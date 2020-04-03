App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves surge $5.65 bn to $475.56 bn

The reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
After falling massively in the week ended March 20, the country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $5.65 billion to $475.56 billion in the week ended March 27, helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the week ended March 20, the reserves had declined by $11.98 billion to $469.91 billion as the RBI was supplying dollars to contain fall in the rupee, which has breached the 76 mark against the US dollar.

In the week of March 13, it had fallen by $5.34 billion to $481.89 billion. This was the first decline in the country's reserve in almost six months.

The reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

During the week ended March 27, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $2.56 billion to $439.66 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserve also increased by $3.03 billion to $30.89 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $14 million to $1.42 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $44 million to $3.58 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #Reserve Bank of India

