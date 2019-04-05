App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves soar over $5 bn to reach $412 bn

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, swelled by $5.248 billion to $384.053 billion in the reporting week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The maiden dollar-rupee swap conducted by the central bank last week helped the country's foreign exchange reserves swell by a healthy $5.237 billion to $411.905 billion in the week to March 29, RBI data showed Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $1.029 billion to $406.667 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, swelled by $5.248 billion to $384.053 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollars, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.

In a bid to infuse liquidity into the system, the Reserve Bank had on March 26 conducted a $5 billion dollar-rupee swap auction, which received bids for over $16 billion.

Following the huge response, the central bank announced another round of $5 billion swap auction to be held on April 23 for a three-year tenor.

The forex reserves had touched a life-time high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, it has been on a slide and is now down by around $14 billion.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $23.408 billion in the reporting week, according to data from the central bank.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $3.6 million to $1.456 billion.

The country's reserve position with the fund too decreased by $7.4 million to $2.986 billion, the apex bank said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

UPSC Final Exam Results Declared; Kanishak Kataria, Srushti Jayant Des ...

IPL 2019 | Bravo Out for Two Weeks with Hamstring Injury

IPL 2019 | MI Have Plans to Counter Warner-Bairstow Threat: Suryakumar ...

Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi' will Now Release on April 11

Padosan Makes It to IMDb's Top 100 Indian Movies List

How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival ...

I-T Officers Recover Cash Worth Rs 6 Crore From Lockers of Shimoga-bas ...

IPL 2019 | CSK Keen to Ruin Ashwin's Away Game on Home Patch as KXIP B ...

After US Report on 'No Missing' F-16s, IAF Says Abhinandan Varthaman S ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

Oil prices edge lower on economic concerns, but geopolitics support

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Knight Riders win toss, ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.