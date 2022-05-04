Forex reserves 'sizeable', outlook for external sector resilient: RBI Governor

India’s foreign exchange reserves are “sizeable” and the outlook for the country’s overall external sector is bright, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said during his surprise 40-basis-point repo rate hike announcement on May 4.

“Potential market opportunities have opened up due to geopolitical conditions and the recent trade agreements. Strong revenue guidance by major information technology (IT) companies also bodes well for the overall external sector outlook in 2022-23,” Das said.

Further, while confident that the current account deficit would be “comfortably financed”, Das however added that the worsening of India’s terms of trade due to elevated commodity prices could lead to widening of the current account deficit.

India’s current account deficit rose to a nine-year high of $23 billion in October-December.

The last time the deficit was higher was in the last quarter of 2012, as per RBI data.

According to economists, if global commodity and energy prices remain elevated, India's current account deficit may cross the $100-billion mark in FY23.

The rise in global commodity prices in 2021 and their accentuation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022 has also put pressure on India’s exchange rate, forcing the RBI to intervene in the foreign exchange market to reduce currency volatility.

This has led to India’s foreign exchange reserves falling by over $32 billion since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

As on April 22, the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $600.42 billion. On February 18, India had reserves amounting to $632.95 billion.

Das also pointed out that the RBI’s net forward assets provided a “strong back-up”.

As at the end of February, the RBI’s forward asset book was net long $49.11 billion. As such, the central bank has around $650 billion worth of assets to call upon.

“Net foreign direct investment (FDI) flows have remained robust, despite some recent moderation. Long term flows such as external commercial borrowings also remain stable,” Das added in his statement.

In his shock announcement today, the Governor said the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on May 2-4 "to reassess the inflation, growth dynamics".

The MPC voted unanimously to raise the repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40 percent.

Das said the MPC judged the inflation outlook warrants an appropriate stance.

He stressed that the monetary policy "still remains accommodative".

"We in the RBI remain steadfast in our commitment to contain inflation and support growth. Inflation must be tamed in order to keep the Indian economy resolute on its course to sustainable and inclusive growth," Das ended.





