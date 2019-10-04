Forex reserves scale record high of $434.6 billion

The foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of $434.6 billion as on October 1. While announcing fourth bi-monthly monetary policy, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said as of October 1 the forex kitty peaked to the record high. Between April and October 1, the country's forex reserves had increased by $21.7 billion.

According to the latest weekly data, the reserves surged by massive $5.022 billion to $433.594 billion for the week to September 27.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $388 million to $428.572 billion.

The increase in reserves in the reporting week on account of foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA increased by $4.944 billion to $401.615 billion in the week ended September 27, the RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

During the week, gold reserves increased by $102 million to $26.945 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $7 million to $1.428 billion during the week.