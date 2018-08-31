App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves rise by $445.4 million to $401.293 billion

The reserves had been declining in the past few weeks as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is selling the US dollar to contain depreciation in the rupee, which breached the 71 mark against the greenback today, its lowest ever.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $445.4 million to $401.293 billion in the week to August 24 on the back of increase in currency assets, RBI said today. In the previous week, the overall reserves had witnessed a drop of $33.2 million to $400.84 billion.

The reserves had been declining in the past few weeks as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is selling the US dollar to contain depreciation in the rupee, which breached the 71 mark against the greenback today, its lowest ever.

In the week to August 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, swelled by $386.6 million to $376.591 billion, as per the RBI data released today.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves rose by $35.7 million to $20.763 billion for the reporting week, the apex bank said.

The special drawing rights with International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $8.6 million to $1.471 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $14.5 million to $2.467 billion, the central bank said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Economy #FOREX #India #RBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.