MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Forex reserves rise by $2.039 billion to $639.516 billion

In the previous week ended October 1, the reserves had dipped by USD 1.169 billion to USD 637.477 billion. The reserves had surged by USD 8.895 billion to a life time high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3.

PTI
October 15, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.039 billion to USD 639.516 billion in the week ended October 8, according to RBI data.

In the previous week ended October 1, the reserves had dipped by USD 1.169 billion to USD 637.477 billion. The reserves had surged by USD 8.895 billion to a life time high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3.

During the reporting week ended October 8, the rise in the reserves was on account of an increase in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA rose by USD 1.55 billion to USD 577.001 billion in the reporting week, as per the data. FCA rose by USD 1.55 billion to USD 577.001 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Close

Gold reserves were up by USD 464 million to USD 38.022 billion in the reporting week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 28 million to USD 19.268 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 3 million to USD 5.225 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #FOREX #India
first published: Oct 15, 2021 06:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.