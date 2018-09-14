App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves plunge below $400 bn mark

This is the second consecutive week of major fall in the reserves which indicates that the central bank has been selling the greenback to fight the fall in rupee

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's forex reserves declined by $819.5 million to $399.282 billion for the week to September 7 -- slipping below the $400-billion mark for the first time in over a year, Reserve Bank data showed on September 14.

This is the second consecutive week of major fall in the reserves which indicates that the central bank has been selling the greenback to fight the fall in rupee, which had crossed the 73-mark earlier this week. The local unit closed at 71.84 on September 14.

The total reserves had dropped by $1.191 billion to $400.101 billion in the previous reporting week.

In the week to September 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, fell by $887.4 million to $375.099 billion.

Expressed in American dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

After remaining stable for years, gold reserves increased by $71.9 million to $20.234 billion in the reporting week.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI

