Forex reserves nearing lifetime high; up $1.7 bn to $423.5 bn

Inching closer to its historic peak, India's forex kitty increased by $1.686 billion to $423.554 billion for the week to June 7, RBI data showed June 14. The foreign exchange reserves had increased by $1.875 billion to $421.867 billion in the previous reporting week.
The reserves had touched a lifetime high of $426.028 billion in April 2018.
In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.666 billion to $395.801 billion, the apex bank said.
Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.
Gold reserves were unchanged at $22.958 billion, according to the RBI data.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose $6.1 million to $1.449 billion.The country's reserve position with the fund also rose $14 million to $3.3345 billion.