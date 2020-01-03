App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves hit record high at $457.46 billion

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $2.520 billion to touch a record high of $457.468 billion in the week to December 27, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves rose to $454.948 billion after increasing by $456 million.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a gain in foreign currency assets, major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $2.203 billion to $424.936 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank on January 3 showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the forex reserves.

During the week, gold reserves increased by $260 million to $27.392 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $2 million to $1.441 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund, however, increased by $58 million to $3.7 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India

