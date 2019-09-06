App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves fall by $446 mn to $428.6 bn

The reserves had touched a life-time high of $430.572 billion in August this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $446 million to $428.604 billion in the week to August 30, mainly on account of a drop in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves declined by a steep $1.45 billion to $429.050 billion.

In the week to August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves, declined by $1.124 billion to $396 billion, the Reserve Bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

During the week, gold reserves increased by $682 million to $27.55 billion, according to the data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund remained unchanged at $1.433 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the Fund decreased marginally by $5 million to $3.617 billion.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:45 pm

