you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves fall by $12 bn : RBI data

The rupee hit an all-time low of 76.15 against the US dollar on March 23 as foreign investors continued to withdraw money from domestic equity and debt market amid uncertainties due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell by a whopping $11.98 billion to $469.909 billion in the week to March 20 as the Reserve Bank continued to supply dollars into the market to stem fall in the rupee.

In the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $ 5.346 billion to $ 481.89 billion. This was the first decline in the country's reserve in almost six months.

Close

The reserves had touched a life-time high of $ 487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $ 5.69 billion.

During the week to March 20, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $ 10.256 billion to $ 437.102 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserve, which was rising for the past many weeks, decreased by $ 1.610 billion to $ 27.856 billion in the week under review, the RBI data showed.    The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $ 40 million to $ 1.409 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by $ 77 million to $ 3.542 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #RBI

