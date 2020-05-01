Forex reserves fall $113 million to $479.45 billion

After rising for the past few weeks, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined $113 million to $479.45 billion in the week to April 24, due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.09 billion to $479.57 billion.

The reserves had touched a lifetime high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

During 2019-20, the country's foreign exchange reserves rose by almost $62 billion.

In the reporting week ended April 24, the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $321 million to $441.56 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves rose by $221 million to $32.901 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell $6 million to $1.42 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also was down by $8 million to $3.57 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.