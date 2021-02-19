MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Forex reserves down by $249 million to $583.697 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

PTI
February 19, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $249 million to $583.697 billion in the week ended February 12, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $6.24 billion to stand at $583.945 billion. It had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

In the reporting week, the decrease in reserves was mainly due to a fall in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs decreased by $1.387 billion to $540.951 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. After falling for two consecutive weeks, the gold reserves rose by $1.26 billion to $36.227 billion in the week ended February 12.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $10 million to $1.513 billion. However, the country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $132 million to $5.006 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

 
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Feb 19, 2021 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.